Lane closure starts Monday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The outside eastbound lane of 4th Street SW is being closed between South Fillmore Avenue and South Polk Place.

The Mason City Operation & Maintenance Utility Crew is closing the lane to allow for repair to two water valves. The closure is planned to start Monday and continue through Friday. Taylor Avenue and Polk Place will be closed at the intersection of the highway.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Anyone with questions may call (641) 421-3677.