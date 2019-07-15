Clear

Lane closure on South Eisenhower Avenue

Frontage road entrance to Walmart shut down.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 2:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A lane closure on South Eisenhower Avenue will also shut down a frontage road entrance to Walmart.

The Mason City Utility crew closed the southbound lane on Monday to repair a water main. It is expected to remain closed through at least Friday.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

