MASON CITY, Iowa – A lane closure on South Eisenhower Avenue will also shut down a frontage road entrance to Walmart.
The Mason City Utility crew closed the southbound lane on Monday to repair a water main. It is expected to remain closed through at least Friday.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
