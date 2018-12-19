Multiple agencies respond to crash at Floyd County intersection

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Ambulances and law enforcement are on scene of what appears to be a significant crash in Floyd County.

The crash happened at the intersection of the Avenue of the Saints and Highway 218 near the Love’s truck stop. The Iowa DOT website says one lane was blocked due to the crash.

A KIMT reporter on scene said there are multiple law enforcement agencies assisting and the crash did involve multiple vehicles, including a semi.

We will have more information as it becomes available.