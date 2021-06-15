Landlords sue to force end to Minnesota eviction moratorium

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A group representing Minnesota landlords has announced a lawsuit to force an end to the eviction moratorium imposed by Gov. Tim Walz, saying his order makes it all but impossible for property owners to remove disruptive tenants.

The Minnesota Multi Housing Association says the governor’s executive order, which was issued in the early days of the pandemic, has become unworkable as it was originally written and is no longer needed.

But the lawsuit may soon become moot.

The group announced the lawsuit a day after legislative leaders agreed to a 15-week “off-ramp” for ending the eviction moratorium.