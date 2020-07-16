Landing MN looking for more volunteers for street outreach team

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Are you interested in volunteering your time to help people in Rochester experiencing homelessness?

The Landing MN is looking for more people to join its street outreach team. Volunteers will help serve from the Landing's truck, referred to as MOU. It's stocked with items like clothing, camping gear, and non-perishable food. The street outreach team distributes these items and does housing intake assessments.

"We wanna help educate the community and one of the best ways we can do that is to have them come out and help serve alongside of us with the things that we do for our friends who are experiencing homelessness," says co-founder Dan Fifield.

Volunteer spots are available for 2 people during each of the following days andtimes:

- Fri. July 24th, 1-3pm

- Wed. July 29th, 9-11am

- Fri. July 31st, 1-3pm

- Wed. August 5th, 9-11am

- Fri. August 7th, 1-3pm

- Wed. August 12th, 9-11am

- Fri. August 14th, 1-3pm

The Landing MN also always accepts cash or item donations. Currently, it is in need of men's jeans.