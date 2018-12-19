Clear
Lamp catches fire inside Rochester hotel room

The incident happened on the second floor at the Quality Inn and Suites.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 7:12 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning fire at a Rochester hotel was the result of a lamp catching on fire.
The incident happened on the second floor at the Quality Inn and Suites.
The Rochester Fire Department was able to put out the fire with an extinguisher.
The people staying in the hotel room haven’t been located.

