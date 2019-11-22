ROCHESTER, Minn. – A dyke has been breached at the Lake Zumbro dredging project.
It happened around 3 pm Friday at the lower pond area and sent water flowing back into the lake. Olmsted County officials say no one was injured in the incident and there was minimal damage. Law enforcement and contractors are at the location to determine how to deal with this breach.
Officials say the Lake Zumbro dredging project was close to complete before this incident and it is not immediately clear how much of a delay there will be due to this breach.
Related Content
- Lake Zumbro dredging project delayed by leak
- Lake Zumbro kicks off dredging
- Lake Zumbro dredging project near completion
- Man injured during line explosion while working on Lake Zumbro dredge project
- Olmsted County approves Lake Zumbro improvement project
- Dredging continues at Albert Lea's Fountain Lake
- Zumbro River sediment removal project starts today
- Dredging of Fountain Lake's impact on local businesses
- Boat goes over the dam at Lake Zumbro
- Fishing Opener 2019: Visitors take dredging tours
Scroll for more content...