Lake Zumbro dredging project delayed by leak

Breach Friday afternoon sent water rushing back into the lake.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A dyke has been breached at the Lake Zumbro dredging project.

It happened around 3 pm Friday at the lower pond area and sent water flowing back into the lake. Olmsted County officials say no one was injured in the incident and there was minimal damage. Law enforcement and contractors are at the location to determine how to deal with this breach.

Officials say the Lake Zumbro dredging project was close to complete before this incident and it is not immediately clear how much of a delay there will be due to this breach.

