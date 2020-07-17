Lake Theatre closing after positive coronavirus test

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The continuing cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County are forcing another business to shut down.

Lake Theatre in Clear Lake says it is closing “effective immediately” due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus. In a post to Facebook, the Lake Theatre says the employee is not showing any symptoms but was possible exposed to someone with the virus. That employee then self-quarantined with a positive test result coming back Friday.

The Lake Theatre says that means the Friday through Sunday showings of Trolls World Tour are cancelled and the concession window will be closed.

The Theatre says all of its staff are required to wear face masks during their shifts and practice increased hygiene with frequent hand washing and surface cleaning.