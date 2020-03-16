Lake Mills woman sentenced for Manly gun threat

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – It’s probation for a woman accused of drunkenly pointing a gun at someone.

Jennie Marie Aasland, 33 of Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to OWI-2nd offense and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon for a July 7, 2019, incident at in Manly. Police say Aasland pointed a gun at a woman and her family and admitted to driving to Manly while her blood alcohol level was .205.

She’s been sentenced to two years of probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Aasland must also pay a $1,875 fine.