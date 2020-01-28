Lake Mills woman pleads guilty to meth crime

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to dealing meth.

Nancy Ann Peterson, 60 of Lake Mills, was charged in May 2019 with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The Lake Mills Police Department says Peterson provided the drug to an undercover informant on two occasions.

Peterson has pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver meth. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 24.