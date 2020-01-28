FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to dealing meth.
Nancy Ann Peterson, 60 of Lake Mills, was charged in May 2019 with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The Lake Mills Police Department says Peterson provided the drug to an undercover informant on two occasions.
Peterson has pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver meth. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 24.
Related Content
- Lake Mills woman pleads guilty to meth crime
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to meth crime
- Clear Lake woman pleads guilty to meth crime
- Accused Lake Mills meth dealer pleads not guilty
- Lake Mills man pleads guilty to marijuana crime
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to kidnapping related crimes
- Lake Mills meth dealer sentenced
- Lake MIlls woman pleads guilty to drug charge
- Austin man pleads guilty to meth crime
- Plainview woman pleads not guilty to Rochester meth crimes
Scroll for more content...