Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lake Mills woman pleads guilty to meth crime

Charged with twice providing the drug to an informant.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 2:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to dealing meth.

Nancy Ann Peterson, 60 of Lake Mills, was charged in May 2019 with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The Lake Mills Police Department says Peterson provided the drug to an undercover informant on two occasions.

Peterson has pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver meth. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 24.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Slick roads this AM, another cloudy day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watch: Drone video of downtown Blooming Prairie fire

Image

Fire tears through downtown Blooming Prairie building

Image

Fire engulfs Blooming Prairie business

Image

Fire at The Bakery in Blooming Prairie

Image

Contaminated Drinking Water

Image

Soldiers Field Park Track update

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

RCTC remembers Kobe Bryant

Image

Nywesh hits game-winning basket as Austin stuns Mayo

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/27

Community Events