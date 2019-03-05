Lake Mills woman injured in Minnesota rollover

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt in an Olmsted County crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Darcy Raye Nickson, 62 of Lake Mills, was driving east on Interstate 90 when she drifted right, overcorrected, and went into the median and rolled. The crash happened west of Stewartville around 10:40 am Tuesday.

Nickson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says she was wearing a seat belt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville First Responders, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.