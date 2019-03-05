HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt in an Olmsted County crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Darcy Raye Nickson, 62 of Lake Mills, was driving east on Interstate 90 when she drifted right, overcorrected, and went into the median and rolled. The crash happened west of Stewartville around 10:40 am Tuesday.
Nickson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says she was wearing a seat belt.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville First Responders, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Lake Mills woman injured in Minnesota rollover
- Lake Mills driver in southern Minnesota crash
- Lookout for Lake Mills wrestling
- Olmsted County rollover injures two
- Lake MIlls woman pleads guilty to drug charge
- SAW: Gabe Irons of Lake Mills
- Probation for growing marijuana in Lake Mills
- Lake Mills man accused of stealing tools
- Lake Mills man accused of bat attack
- Lake Mills man in more legal trouble
Scroll for more content...