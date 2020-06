FOREST CITY, Iowa – Dealing meth results in a deferred judgment for a Winnebago County woman.

Nancy Ann Peterson, 61 of Lake Mills, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth for providing the drug to an undercover informant.

Peterson was charged in May 2019. If she successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.