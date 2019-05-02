Lake Mills track teams are ready for the postseason

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Top of Iowa Conference track and field meet is just around the corner and the Lake Mills track team has its goals set high for the remainder of the season. The Bulldogs are hungry to get to the state meet and win some medals.

“A lot of PR’s (personal records) I guess,” said Lyv Arispe when asked how she had improved this season. “The Forest City meet was the best PR I’ve had. I hadn’t ran that since my sophomore year and it’s only gotten better.”

While Arispe continues to see improvement in her own running game, the same can be said for almost everyone on the Lake Mills track team. Tommy Kaktis says consistency is the key to success.

“The tools that help me get there is just the consistency putting in the hard work over the three years and just kind of collecting the fruit of my labor,” Kaktis said.

Another athlete collecting the fruit of their labor is Brooke Bergo, a freshman who now holds the school’s long jump record.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to set a record but I never thought I would as a freshman, it’s pretty cool,” said Bergo.

Now that the postseason is here these athletes are beginning to feel a hunger for a trip to the state track meet that is just two weeks away.

“It’d be an honor,” said Mason Fritz. “We’ve worked hard this season. I’m looking forward to it, it’s always fun to go down there with teammates, have a good time, and cheer each other on.”

“Lake Mills has brought home a lot of medals in the shuttle hurdle relay and we want to try to keep that up and solidify ourselves as the strongest track team in the state,” said Cael Boehmer.

With lots of determination, anything is possible.

I have a lot of motivation this year,” said Arispe. “Last year I had a stress fracture so I was in a boot during the season so I didn’t really get to do a whole lot.”