Lake Mills students build accessible potter's wheel for classmate

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - It started when art teacher Brook Christianson found an old electric potter's wheel. She thought it would be a great way to engage one of her students, Jacob Olson, who uses a wheelchair.

She asked the school's shop teacher to see if there was a way that it could be modified for Olson to use. Two students, Trae Butler and Drake Harnish, quickly got to work to come up with a plan.

Over three weeks, the duo welded a frame that could turn the potter's wheel into a desk-like setup for Olson. It took nearly 3 weeks of class time to complete the project.

So far, Olson seems to have enjoyed using the potter's wheel. At first, he was a little afraid of the wet clay, but soon he started getting used to the texture. Now he even turns the machine on and off himself.