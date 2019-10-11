Clear

Lake Mills students build accessible potter's wheel for classmate

It took nearly 3 weeks to modify the potter's wheel to fit a wheelchair.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2019 8:25 AM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - It started when art teacher Brook Christianson found an old electric potter's wheel.  She thought it would be a great way to engage one of her students, Jacob Olson, who uses a wheelchair.

She asked the school's shop teacher to see if there was a way that it could be modified for Olson to use.  Two students, Trae Butler and Drake Harnish, quickly got to work to come up with a plan.

Over three weeks, the duo welded a frame that could turn the potter's wheel into a desk-like setup for Olson.  It took nearly 3 weeks of class time to complete the project.

So far, Olson seems to have enjoyed using the potter's wheel.  At first, he was a little afraid of the wet clay, but soon he started getting used to the texture.  Now he even turns the machine on and off himself.

