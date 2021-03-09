Lake Mills' postseason hopes end in overtime

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Lake Mills Bulldogs entered Wells Fargo Arena for the Class 1A state tournament with a perfect 25-0 record as the No. 2 seed. Their quarterfinal opponent would be No. 7 Montezuma.

After trailing by six at the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Braves 21-15 in the second quarter to tie the game 40-40 at the halftime break. The game would go into overtime where Montezuma prevailed handing the Bulldogs their only loss of the season, 64-61.

Ryan Huston had a team-high 19 points. Caleb Bacon had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Wyatt Helming contributed another 16 points.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced earlier this year there will not be consolations during the 2021 state tournament. Lake Mills finishes the season with a 25-1 record.