Lake Mills man to stand trial over silver theft

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man accused of stealing a silver bar is pleading not guilty.

Daniel Joseph Martinson, 32 of Lake Mills, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft. His trial is scheduled to begin on December 1.

Court documents state Martinson sold a bar of silver to another Lake Mills resident, but then took it back and tried to drive off with it on August 28. Investigators say the buyer blocked Martinson with his vehicle and called authorities. Law enforcement says Martinson still had the silver bar, worth $2,850, in his possession when they arrived.