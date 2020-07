NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is pleading not guilty to an 85 mile per hour chase through Worth County.

Jason C. Jensen, 50, is charged with eluding and driving while barred. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says he sped away from an attempted traffic stop on December 12, 2019, and had to be forcibly removed from his vehicle after being caught.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull Jensen over for an expired registration.

His trial is set to begin on December 9.