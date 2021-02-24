Lake Mills man to be sentenced for role in 2018 abduction

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Milles man accused of being involved in a truck theft and a kidnapping entered his final guilty plea.

Andrew John Aukes, 33, has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, accessory after the fact, and possession of marijuana in connection with the November 7, 2018, abduction of a woman. Law enforcement said Aukes hid the kidnapper and the woman in an upstairs closet and when officers returned to his home the next day, they found drugs and six minor children there.



Aukes’ sentencing is set for March 17. He previously pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft for stealing a truck belonging to Advanced Concrete from a rural location east of Thompson on January 27, 2019. Aukes was fined $625 for that and ordered to pay restitution.

The accused kidnapper, Kristofer Voigt, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree kidnapping and was given 10 years in prison.