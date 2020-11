MASON CITY, Iowa – Being found with meth and pot means probation for a Lake Mills man.

Jason Thorson, 35, was arrested on April 24 after driving away from a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County, then then abandoning his vehicle and trying to escape on foot. Law enforcement says methamphetamine and marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Thorson pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of drugs-3rd offense and OWI. He’s been given five years of probation and must pay a fine of $1,250.