Lake Mills man sentenced for Light Plant vandalism

Caused thousands of dollars in damage by throwing motor oil on the side of the building.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County vandal is sentenced to probation and restitution.

Brandon Michael Charlson, 41 of Lake Mills, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal mischief for throwing several gallons of motor oil on the side of the Lake Mills Light Plant in June 2019.

On Friday, he was given two years of supervised probation, ordered to pay $7.765.62 to the City of Lake Mills Public Works Department, and must get a mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.

