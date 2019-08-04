Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to throwing oil on a building

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Trial set is set for a Lake Mills man accused of throwing motor oil on the side of a building.

Brandon Michael Charlson, 40, is pleading not guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says they responded to a domestic call on June 17 and found Charlson throwing items out of the trunk of a car and onto the road. Officers say their investigation found Charlson had also thrown about three gallons of motor oil on the side of the Lake Mills Light Plant building, causing about $5,000 in damage.

Charlson’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 25.