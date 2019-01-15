Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to pig rustling

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa trial is set in the theft of some pigs.

David Cortez Jr., 35 of Lake Mills, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 1st degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. He’s accused of working with Robert Lee Morales, 20 of San Benito, Texas, to steal 150 pigs from Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, in early November 2017.



The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it found about 50 pigs in a snowmobile trailer in Thompson on November 5, 2017. When law enforcement returned to the scene, the pigs and two other vehicles were gone. Authorities says one of the vehicles belonged to Cortez and he was borrowing the other. Court documents say there is video of a vehicle belonging to Morales and a trailer belonging to Cortez at the site where the pigs were stolen.

Cortez’ trial is scheduled to begin on April 10 in Winnebago County District Court.

Morales has already pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft. His sentencing is set for January 29.