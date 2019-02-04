NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is pleading not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Robert Charles Anderson, 40, was arrested on January 4 after a traffic stop in Northwood. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson was the passenger in a vehicle where they found marijuana, methamphetamine, two pipes used for smoking drugs, several baggies, a scale, and several hypodermic needles.
Anderson entered a not guilty plea Monday and is now set to stand trial starting on April 3.
Related Content
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to meth crime
- Lake Mills man pleads guilty to marijuana crime
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to kidnapping related crimes
- Austin man pleads guilty to meth crime
- Clear Lake woman pleads guilty to meth crime
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to pig rustling
- Lake Mills man pleads guilty to growing marijuana
- Crystal Lake man pleads not guilty to dealing meth
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to meth crimes
- Mason City man pleads guilty to federal meth crimes
Scroll for more content...