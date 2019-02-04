Clear
Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to meth crime

Accused of possession with intent to deliver.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is pleading not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Robert Charles Anderson, 40, was arrested on January 4 after a traffic stop in Northwood. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson was the passenger in a vehicle where they found marijuana, methamphetamine, two pipes used for smoking drugs, several baggies, a scale, and several hypodermic needles.

Anderson entered a not guilty plea Monday and is now set to stand trial starting on April 3.

