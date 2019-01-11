Clear
Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to kidnapping related crimes

Accused of hiding the kidnapper and exposing children to drugs.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for harboring a kidnapping suspect is pleading not guilty to drug and child endangerment charges.

Andrew John Aukes, 31 of Lake Mills, has entered not guilty pleas to child endangerment, accessory after the fact, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. Authorities tracking Kristofer Voigt on November 7, 2018, say a K9 unit led them to Aukes home. Voigt was wanted for breaking into a woman’s home and abducting her.


Kristofer Voigt

Law enforcement says Aukes was hiding Voigt and the woman in an upstairs closet.

On November 8, 2018, officers returned to Aukes home and say they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and six minor children there.
Aukes is set to stand trial on February 27.

Voigt has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree burglary and 2nd degree kidnapping. No trial date is scheduled for him.

