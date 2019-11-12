Clear

Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to Mason City sex abuse

Benjamin Monson
Incidents allegedly happened in October and November of 2018.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 5:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is pleading not guilty to sex abuse allegations in Cerro Gordo County.

Benjamin Roy Monson, 20, is accused of committing sex abuse in Mason City on October 31 and November 15 of 2018. The abuse allegedly happened at two different locations, one time involving an unconscious female victim and the other time a female forced to perform a sex act against her will.

Monson is now set to stand trial on two counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse starring January 14, 2020.

