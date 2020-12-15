Lake Mills man pleads guilty to drug crimes

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is pleading guilty to meth and pot crimes.

Caleb Robert Angel, 30, was arrested on July 18. Law enforcement says while they were picking up two other people in Lake Mills on outstanding warrants, Angel walked by with a drug pipe in his mouth. That led to a search of Angel’s home where investigators say they found 6.79 grams of methamphetamine, multiple plastic baggies, a digital scale, meth pipes, marijuana, and a prescription medication.

Angel has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of marijuana. His sentencing is scheduled for February 9, 2021.