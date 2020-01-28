Clear
Lake Mills man pleads guilty to dealing pot near a school

Arrested after July 2019 search.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 2:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of dealing drugs near Lake Mills Community School is pleading guilty.

Carlos Antonio Roman Garcia, 30 of Lake Mills, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His sentencing is set for March 24.

Lake Mills police say they searched Roman Garcia’s apartment on July 12, 2019, and found 62 grams of marijuana and a digital scale. The apartment is located across the street from the school and investigators say people came to the apartment to buy and use marijuana.

