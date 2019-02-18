Lake Mills man linked to many Freeborn Co. crimes in more trouble in north Iowa

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Lake Mills man who plead guilty to six crimes in Freeborn County in 2018 is in more trouble with the law.

Jacob Segura, 20, is facing a felony burglary charge in Worth County stemming from an incident in Sept. of 2018.

A call was received from 4550 Evergreen Ln. in Joice reporting a burglary.

Several pictures were taken of the suspect vehicle from a camera. Later that day, Freeborn County officials located the defendant in possession of tools from the residence.

Shoe prints also matched evidence that was found at the scene of the Joice burglary, court documents state.

When arrested in Freeborn County in October, Segura had to be Tased three times.