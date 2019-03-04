Lake Mills man in more legal trouble

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Another criminal charge in another county has been filed against a Lake Mills man.

Jacob Steven Segura, 20, is accused of 1st degree theft in Winnebago County. Law enforcement says they located a pickup truck on September 28, 2018, in Lake Mills that had been reported stolen out of Albert Lea. Segura was reportedly seen trying to get back into the truck before escaping arrest by running away from officers.

A search of the vehicle also found a backpack and a Kindle Fire that did not belong to the owner of the truck.

Segura is also charged with burglary in Worth County for another incident in September 2018. He pleaded guilty after being charged with six crimes in Freeborn County in 2018, eventually being sentenced to 20 years of supervised probation.