MASON CITY, Iowa – Sex crimes are sending a Lake Mills man to prison.

Benjamin Roy Monson, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse. Authorities say he had sex with an unconscious female and forced a female to perform a sex act against her will. These crimes happened in October and November of 2018 in Mason City.

Monson has been given consecutive 10 year sentences for each crime, for a maximum of 20 years behind bars. He was also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.