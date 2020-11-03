Lake Mills man convicted of Mason City sex crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Judge has found a Lake Mills man guilty of sex crimes in Cerro Gordo County.

Benjamin Roy Monson, 21, was charged with two counts of 3rd degree sex abuse for having sex with an unconscious female and forcing a female to perform a sex act against her will. These offenses allegedly happened in October and November 2018 in Mason City.

Monson pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a jury trial. A judge has now ruled Monson guilty on both charges. His sentencing is scheduled for December 21.