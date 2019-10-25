Lake Mills man charged with sex abuse in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is facing two charges of 3rd degree sex abuse in Cerro Gordo County.

Court documents filed Monday accuse Benjamin Roy Monson, 20, of committing sex abuse in Mason City on the night of October 31, 2018, and again on November 15, 2018. The abuse occurred at two different locations, one on North Federal Avenue and one on College Drive. The court documents state one of the female victims was unconscious and physically helpless and alleges the other was forced to perform a sex act against her will.

Monson was arrested in Winnebago County and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Friday morning. He is being held without bond.