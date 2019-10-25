Clear

Lake Mills man charged with sex abuse in Mason City

Benjamin Monson
Benjamin Monson

Authorities say incidents happened in October and November 2018.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 2:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is facing two charges of 3rd degree sex abuse in Cerro Gordo County.

Court documents filed Monday accuse Benjamin Roy Monson, 20, of committing sex abuse in Mason City on the night of October 31, 2018, and again on November 15, 2018. The abuse occurred at two different locations, one on North Federal Avenue and one on College Drive. The court documents state one of the female victims was unconscious and physically helpless and alleges the other was forced to perform a sex act against her will.

Monson was arrested in Winnebago County and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail early Friday morning. He is being held without bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reaching out to Senior Citizens

Image

Safe Halloween Tips

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

NIACC wrestling preview

Image

Iowa cross country team qualifiers

Image

Byron defeats NRHEG

Image

Abortion debate in Southern Minnesota

Image

Google Maps update points out speed traps

Image

Is a 3rd trial coming for Alexander Weiss?

Image

Creepy Doll Contest

Community Events