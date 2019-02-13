Clear
Lake Mills man arrested for theft of $20,000 worth of tools

Andrew Aukes Andrew Aukes

Investigators say shoe prints match the scene where a stolen truck was found.

Feb. 11, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

THOMPSON, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is charged with stealing a service truck and thousands of dollars’ worth of tools.

Andrew John Aukes, 31 of Lake Mills, is accused of 1st degree theft and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report on January 27 of a truck belonging to Advanced Concrete being stolen from a rural location east of Thompson. The report said the truck had $20,000 worth of tools inside.

The truck was found in a rural area west of Thompson with the tools missing.

An investigation led the Sheriff’s Office to search Aukes home on Sunday. Deputies say the shoes Aukes was wearing match prints at the scene where the truck was found. Deputies say a digital caliper and a box with white writing was also found and identified as being among the items stolen from the truck.

