Lake Mills driver hits utility pole in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Lake Mills driver was injured Thursday morning after hitting a utility pole.

The Iowa State Patrol says Mackenzie Raelynn Stansberry, 23, was driving east on 410th Street in Worth County, crossed the westbound lane around 9:10 am, went into the ditch, and hit a utility pole. Stansberry’s vehicle spun slightly and came to a stop in the ditch facing north.

The State Patrol says Stansberry was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Northwood Rescue. Stansberry was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.