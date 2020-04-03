Clear
Lake Mills driver hits utility pole in Worth County

Driver taken to the hospital after crash.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 12:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Lake Mills driver was injured Thursday morning after hitting a utility pole.

The Iowa State Patrol says Mackenzie Raelynn Stansberry, 23, was driving east on 410th Street in Worth County, crossed the westbound lane around 9:10 am, went into the ditch, and hit a utility pole. Stansberry’s vehicle spun slightly and came to a stop in the ditch facing north.

The State Patrol says Stansberry was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Northwood Rescue. Stansberry was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

