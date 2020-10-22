Lake Mills' Greenfield to play volleyball at UW-Platteville

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Iowa volleyball season is beginning to wind down and players are beginning to finalize their college decisions.

Among them is Lake Mills’ Kylie Greenfield, a former KIMT News 3 Student-Athlete of the Week. She signed her National Letter of Intent to further her academic and volleyball careers at UW-Platteville on Wednesday.

Greenfield is a three-time First Team All-Conference honoree and co-player of the year for the Top of Iowa. She recently reached a career milestone with her 1,000th kill.

Greenfield and the Bulldogs travel to Aplington-Parkersburg on Oct. 26 to compete in the Class 2A – Region 5 semifinal.