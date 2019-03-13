Lake MIlls man to stand trial for truck/tool theft

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is pleading not guilty to stealing a truck and thousands of dollars’ worth of tools.

Andrew John Aukes, 31, is charged with 1st degree theft and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He’s accused of stealing a truck belonging to Advanced Concrete from a rural location east of Thompson on January 27. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was recovered but missing $20,000 worth of tools inside.

Deputies say some of the items stolen from the truck were found at Aukes’ home and his shoes match prints where the truck was found.

Aukes’ trial is set to begin on May 8.

He is also scheduled to stand trial beginning April 10 for his involvement in the kidnapping of a woman in Winnebago County. To learn more about that story, click here.