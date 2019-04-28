Lake MIlls man sentenced for convenience store theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An employee who stole from a Worth County convenience store is sentenced.

Justin Richard Ivey, 24 of Lake Mills, was charged with felony 2nd degree theft for stealing from the Kum and Go store near the Diamond Jo Casino while he worked there in November 2018. Authorities say Ivey would take items from the store and ring them up as returned, always giving the cash to the same person. He was eventually fired from the store.

Ivey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor 3rd degree theft and been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $2,293.95 in restitution.