NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An employee who stole from a Worth County convenience store is sentenced.
Justin Richard Ivey, 24 of Lake Mills, was charged with felony 2nd degree theft for stealing from the Kum and Go store near the Diamond Jo Casino while he worked there in November 2018. Authorities say Ivey would take items from the store and ring them up as returned, always giving the cash to the same person. He was eventually fired from the store.
Ivey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor 3rd degree theft and been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $2,293.95 in restitution.
Related Content
- Lake MIlls man sentenced for convenience store theft
- Former convenience store manager sentenced for theft
- No jail time in convenience store thefts
- Convenience store manager pleads guilty to theft
- Not guilty plea to convenience store theft
- Floyd County man sentenced for store thefts
- Lake MIlls man to stand trial for truck/tool theft
- Ex-convenience store employee charged with theft in Worth County
- Ex-convenience store employee pleads not guilty to theft
- Lake Mills man accused of stealing tools
Scroll for more content...