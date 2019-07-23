Lake MIlls man charged with running a drug den near a school

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is charged with dealing drugs near a school.

Carlos Antonio Roman Garcia, 29 of Lake Mills, was charged on July 13 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and promoting a gathering where drugs are unlawfully used. The Lake Mills Police Department says it searched Roman Garcia’s apartment in the 500 block of S. Lincoln Street on July 12 and found a plastic baggie of marijuana weighing about 62 grams and a digital scale.

Roman Garcia’s apartment is located across the street from Lake Mills Community Schools. Investigators say he had people come to his home to buy and use marijuana.