Lake City's Nate Heise talks freshman season at UNI, playing during a pandemic

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - It's difficult to go from high school to college ball. It's even more difficult to do it during a pandemic. Former Lake City star Nate Heise dominated in Minnesota, but he's getting used to Division I basketball at the University of Northern Iowa.

When he was a high school standout, Nate fed off the crowd. The energy made him better. Now, whenever he makes a bucket in college, you can hear a pin drop.

"There's no noise, there's not that much crowd noise," he said. "The gym's empty but it's still fun to play because I haven't played in a year so to be able to play has been fun."

Heise starred at Lake City, just north of Rochester. The 6-foot-4-inch guard averaged nearly 30 points-per-game his senior season. His role has changed, going from the top scoring option in high school to a role player in college.

"My role isn't to score 30 or 20 a game like it was in high school," Heise said. "[In college] it's play good defense, rebound and hit the open shot."

The Lake City Tigers are a perennial powerhouse, but his former team hasn't played yet due to Minnesota Gov. Walz's stay safe order. He feels for his former teammates, and remains optimistic about their future.

"I think there's hope they can play a game, have a season," Nate said. "You just can't take anything for granted at this point in time."

This season has been an adjustment not only for Heise, but for the Panthers, who are 1-4 on the early season. He's looking forward to seeing what the team can do once they build some chemistry.

"Once we get a routine going, the same consistent guys playing we'll figure everything out and just start playing together and win some games hopefully," he said.

UNI will next play Missouri State Dec. 27 when they open up Missouri Valley Conference play.