Lake City athlete inspires community, experiences unforgettable senior night

LAKE CITY, Minn. - Sports are about more than just playing games. They are about building character, life skills, friendships and making memories that will last a lifetime. A Lake City athlete with special needs won’t forget his senior night experience anytime soon.

“He’s always got a smile on his face, he’s always just a kid that brings positive energy to the whole school to any situation and kids love him,” Lake City Head Coach, Greg Berg said.

There’s no doubt about it. Lake City senior Blake Fredrick is admired by his teammates and peers. He was presented with a contract when he began his junior varsity playing career. Fast-forward to senior year, he is resigning. This time for his varsity promotion.

In his pregame press conference, he said it was overwhelming to see the amount of support.

“Everybody said hi to me. Everybody said wow,” Fredrick exclaimed. When asked if he signed any autographs after the contract signing, he said he was going to save that for school on Friday.

With 14.8 seconds left in the senior night matchup against Lourdes, Coach Berg called his number to check-in. While he may not have scored, it is certainly an experience he will never forget – even if it wasn’t in front of a packed house.

“He’s the hardest worker I know and he’s just super joyful and takes every day for what it is,” Seth Heitman said.

“He will call me just to say hi or say hi to my parents even,” Hunter Lorenson added. “He’s just an all-around great guy.”

Coach Berg says Blake will leave a lasting impression on the community for years to come.

“Living in the moment, the importance of positive energy, the importance of having a positive lookout on life. Then, the impact you can have on other people when you exude positivity and you exude love for each other. When you do that, you can impact not just yourself, but people around you,” Berg said.

“I love him. He’s so fun to be around and play with,” Lorenson said.