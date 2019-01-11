Lack of snow impacting local businesses

MASON CITY, Iowa- There is plenty of sand and salt on roadways in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota, but what there isn’t much of… snow.

For Judy Hoppes and Denny Best that’s a debate in itself.

“What about the snowmobilers and building snow forts,” said Hoppes. “You can’t even have a decent snowball fight.

“I don’t like walking in it and shoveling it,” said Best.

But for those like Dalayne Germundson of Mason City Auto’s.

“Usually in December and January we get a lot of snow and car sales are down,” he said. “So I will usually plow snow to help make ends meet.”

Germundson says this year is going fairly well, but he is no stranger to facing tough times.

“Last year was a tough year for car sales and snow removal wasn’t like you’d think it would be in Iowa,” Germundson said.

With bills and licensing fees racking up Best and Hoppes can set aside their differences on this one.

“The poor guys who rely on moving snow aren’t having the best time this year,: Best said.

Luckily for Dalayne car sales are up this year and he is hoping that can continue until busier times of the year such as tax season.