Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lack of snow impacting local businesses

Lack of snow impacting local businesses

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- There is plenty of sand and salt on roadways in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota, but what there isn’t much of… snow.
For Judy Hoppes and Denny Best that’s a debate in itself.
“What about the snowmobilers and building snow forts,” said Hoppes. “You can’t even have a decent snowball fight.
“I don’t like walking in it and shoveling it,” said Best.
But for those like Dalayne Germundson of Mason City Auto’s.
“Usually in December and January we get a lot of snow and car sales are down,” he said. “So I will usually plow snow to help make ends meet.”
Germundson says this year is going fairly well, but he is no stranger to facing tough times.
“Last year was a tough year for car sales and snow removal wasn’t like you’d think it would be in Iowa,” Germundson said.
With bills and licensing fees racking up Best and Hoppes can set aside their differences on this one.
“The poor guys who rely on moving snow aren’t having the best time this year,: Best said.
Luckily for Dalayne car sales are up this year and he is hoping that can continue until busier times of the year such as tax season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keto diet

Image

Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Protocol for Missing Children Situations

Image

CDC: Up to 7.3 Million Hit By Flu So Far

Image

Uber Takes Over Hawkeye State

Image

New Bring Your Baby To Work Policy For Girl Scouts

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Community Events