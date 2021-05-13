Lacing up to end multiple sclerosis

MASON CITY, Iowa - Lace up your walking shoes and limber up!

The annual Walk MS in Mason City will take place virtually on Saturday. Using the theme 'Moving Forward Your Way', participants are encouraged to form a team and plan their route while raising money to end multiple sclerosis.

Team FROG captain Jen Gogerty has participated in the walk for nearly 15 years, a few years after she was diagnosed with MS. Despite not being in person, she says the virtual walk still holds the same purpose.

"You can make your route, do it when you want, how you want, get creative as you want, but it still has the same purpose of coming together, moving forward to create a world free of MS."

An Iowa couple has thrown down the gauntlet - if $40,000 is raised by this Sunday, they plan to donate another $10,000 to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

"That's really exciting and generous of someone. Hopefully with the Upper Midwest chapter of Iowa, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, if we can pull that together, that would be really amazing."

Nearly 1 million people live with MS in the United States, according to a study funded by the National MS Society. To participate in this Saturday's walk, or if you would like to donate, click here.