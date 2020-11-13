Labor, civil rights groups want federal investigation into Iowa workplace COVID protections

DES MOINES, Iowa – Eight labor and civil rights groups in Iowa says they’ve filed a federal complaint against the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for not protecting Iowa workers from COVID-19.

The groups say they want the federal government to investigate Iowa OSHA for not following its own rules and not investigating complaints. The complaint is being filed by the ACLU of Iowa, American Friends Service Committee Iowa, Forward Latino, the Iowa AFL-CIO, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (ICCI), Iowa Justice for Our Neighbors (Iowa JFON), the Iowa League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the Iowa State Building and Construction Trades Council, and the Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (IIIFFC).

One of the examples the groups are pointing to is Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. They accused Iowa OSHA of failing to conduct an on-site investigation after a complaint in July of an employee working after testing positive for COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Public Health list 62 positive coronavirus cases at Good Shepherd Health Center with one recovery.

