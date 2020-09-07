Labor Day weekend shopping during a pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Labor Day weekend is a big day for sales and back-to-school shopping. Because of COVID-19, shopping has its differences this year.

At the Rochester JCPenney, masks are required, shields are up at the registers, and high-touch areas are sanitized every 1-2 hours. Despite the pandemic, there were still plenty of shoppers strolling through the store Monday afternoon looking for some last-minute deals.

"It's that last minute, mom and dad run in and grab the items they need for the kids for the week kicking off school. Some schools have started already, which also makes it that weekend that people go, 'I didnt get them a few items,'" says general manager Mark Turany. Turany adds that shopping has been more spread out because of staggered school start dates. Because some students are heading back to class under a distance or hybrid learning model, back-to-school shopping is changing as well. Instead of the usual back-to-school outfits, many students are looking for athleisure-type clothing.

For those not comfortable shopping in-store because of the pandemic, JCPenney has order online options to pick up in-store or curbside.

According to a WalletHub survey, the average Labor Day weekend shopper will spend $58.