Labor Day weekend fishing fanatics cast their poles

EYOTA, Minn. - Sunday was a great day for some fishing at Chester Woods Park.

"Not to be super loud, I guess, because if you're super loud, you'll scare the fish away. And you have to be able to get your hands dirty to put the worms on and stuff," says Hannah Wilhelmsen.

Hannah took her first trip to Chester Woods Park Sunday afternoon to check out the fishing spots.

She prefers ice fishing, but she's dropped a line in open water about six times this summer.

Hannah has a few bait tips for those of us thinking about casting our poles.

"Probably corn or worms. Corn actually works, surprisingly. If you want to catch some sunnies and stuff, corn works really well," says Hannah.

While she loves the sport of fishing, it's also a chance to be with some special people.

"Like spend time with our family because you have to spend time with them to go fishing because you're going to be with them the whole time," says Hannah.

Some fishing seasons come to an end this month, including smallmouth bass on the 12th and lake trout on the 30th.