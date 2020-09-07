Labor Day travelers still hitting the highways, despite the pandemic

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The Labor Day weekend is coming to an end. Even with the pandemic still rolling along, a lot of folks are still out on the roads.

"Traffic is picking up and speeds are also picking up this weekend I noticed," said Trooper Nathan Snieder. Extra patrols have been out on the roads, catching impared drivers no matter what the time of day or night.

"On holiday weekends it ends up being more of an all day thing. Especially the farther on the day gets, the more OWI alcohol I see and then during the daytime you might see more drug OWIs," he said.

KIMT News 3 spoke with motorist Julie Ashenfelter from Clear Lake. She's been back and forth to Minnesota all weekend and says drivers are putting the hammer down.

"It's been crazy on the interstate. I won't say how fast I was going, but let's just say traffic was moving quite quick, even in the slow lane," said Ashenfelter.

Not only that, she says drivers are being far too risky when it comes to passing and changing lanes.

"I was cut off a few times yesterday that almost caused me to cause an accident. There was less than a foot between us. I literally stomped on my brakes not to hit them and I looked in my rear-view mirror and just saw lights lit up everywhere. Everyone behind me was slamming on their brakes," she said.

Rookie trucker Clayton Collins from Louisiana believes traffic has been thinner compared to Labor Days of previous years.

"For me driving in my car in the past. There's not that many people on the road it seems like people are staying off the roads like more than usual," said Collins.