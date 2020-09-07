Labor Day has a different meaning this year to many Americans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many of you may be enjoying Labor Day off, knowing you don't have to work. However, the holiday this year could mean something different to those who are unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Med City is full of hard workers, but it's also a city that was hit hard the last few months. Right now, the national unemployment rate stands at 8.4%. That's according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Rochester, it's a similar story with an unemployment rate between 8% and 10%, which is 4 times what it normally is. The President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Kathleen Harrington, said this Labor Day will mean something different to many of us, but that we are moving in the right direction. "The message of safety and hope I think is what we should be taking for this Labor Day," explained Harrington. "Let's celebrate work. Let's work together to make sure everyone can find a job so that more and more of the economy opens up and take advantage of the resources that are there to help find those jobs."

Harrington doesn't expect the economy to fully reopen anytime soon, but there are jobs available for a wide spectrum of careers. "Obviously essential workers are in demand. Mayo Clinic is hiring nurses, surgical techs, people with high skills can find jobs," explained Harrington. "But there are also many jobs in the manufacturing sector that are part of the supply chain for construction and jobs in IT."

There are over a thousand jobs in the city that are posted online at Hubsource. Harrington said reaching out to the business, Express Employment Professionals, is also a good resource.