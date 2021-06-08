Clear

Lab results lead to drug charges in Floyd County

Blake Steege (left) and Valerie Frascht

Two accused over drugs found during February search.

Jun 8, 2021
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Charges have now been filed over a winter drug investigation in Floyd County.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says it searched a home in the 800 block of 8th Avenue in Charles City on February 9. Substances believed to be narcotics were seized and law enforcement says tests at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab have now confirmed the substances were 76.76 grams of methamphetamine and over 36 grams of marijuana.

Two people at the home when it was searched have now been charged. Blake Lee Steege, 26 of Fredericksburg, and Valerie Rose Frascht, 38 of Charles City, are both accused of possession with intent to deliver meth. Frascht is also charged for possession of marijuana.

