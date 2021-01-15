LWVMN asks for "truth and consequences" for state lawmakers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The League of Women Voters Minnesota says it's time for "truth and consequences" for state lawmakers who have cast doubt over the validity of the 2020 election.

In a letter to leaders of the Minnesota House and Senate, the league callings on officials to require all state legislators "tell the truth about the settled 2020 elections." They also ask state leaders to "require certain legislators who have incited lies and violence to issue a public message immediately disavowing the falsehoods about a 'stolen election,'" and "seek consequences and accountability of those legislators who have continued to violate their oath of office by spreading lies about the election."

Nick Harper of the League of Women Voters Minnesota says claims of election fraud from legislators are tearing at the fabric of our democracy.

"This is not just a fib or a white lie about a policy idea," Harper said. "These are active disinformation that are causing the destruction of the very heart of our country, and our political process."

When asked for his response to those who might see the organization's letter as an attempt to censor free speech, Harper said freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences, and elected leaders should be held accountable.

You can read the full LWVMN letter to legislative leaders by following this link.