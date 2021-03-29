Minnesota Lt. Governor holds virtual roundtable

ST PAUL, Minn. - The COVID-19 pandemic took a hit on businesses all across Minnesota forcing them to close their doors permanently or temporarily. As they attempt to rebound, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is working with other politicians to make grants equally available to everyone.

The roundtable which is part of Deed's "The Next Minnesota Economy Series" focused on how grants are awarded. Joining politicians were also leaders from community foundations across the state.

"What we are working on is changing the way we do grantmaking in the state," explained Flanagan. "We are listening more to communities who are most directly impacted and who need the support, we are co-creating the solutions and ways to do this funding, and we are really trying to be transparent."

According to the lieutenant governor, what she calls inclusive grant-making and equity procurement are essential elements for rebuilding an equitable economy. Hamse Warfa who is the Deputy Commissioner for Workforce Development is one of the people who believe inclusion is very important in awarding grants. He tells KIMT News 3 what goes into making them inclusive.

"Everything we do has to center around the how," said Warfa. "Questions we have to answer are is it inclusive, are we bringing everyone

together with the decision-making, and also what's assuring the resources aligned with where the greatest needs are in our state."

Everyone at today's roundtable agrees that rebuilding Minnesota's economy will hinge on being inclusive. There was also a theme of optimism that if money is awarded fairly in the state's rebuilding efforts, the economy will return much stronger. Flanagan also stressed the importance of listening to the community to diversify the way grants are awarded and is focused on making them more accessible for under-served communities.